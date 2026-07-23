Summit said it has already shared the latest safety data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Summit is seeking an FDA decision on its ivonescimab application by November.

The company is also studying the drug in other types of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer.

Earlier this month, the company sold its only other late-stage antibiotic program, ridinilazole, to Biossil Inc.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) jumped as much as 5% on Wednesday before paring some gains after the company released updated and positive survival results from a major late-stage study of its lead drug, ivonescimab.

The new analysis from the global late-stage trial showed that ivonescimab, when added to chemotherapy, delivered consistent survival benefits for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who carry an EGFR mutation and had previously been treated with a targeted therapy. The improvement was seen in both Western patients and Asian patients, addressing an important question about how well the drug works across different populations, the company said.

The company said it has already shared the latest data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Summit is seeking approval for ivonescimab in this lung cancer setting, with a regulatory decision expected by November 14.

SMMT Pipeline

Ivonescimab is an investigational cancer treatment that combines two approaches in a single drug: it helps the immune system attack cancer cells while also blocking the growth of blood vessels that tumors need to survive. Summit is also studying the drug in other types of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and even metastatic colorectal cancer

Earlier this month, the company sold its only other late-stage antibiotic program, ridinilazole, to Biossil Inc, to concentrate resources on ivonescimab. Summit is scheduled to report second-quarter results after market close on Thursday.

How Did SMMT Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMMT stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that investors are waiting for the earnings report on Thursday before committing to new buys, and hence the stock isn't rallying further.

According to data from Fiscal AI, analysts on average expect Summit to report a second-quarter loss per share of about $0.28, compared to the loss of $0.76 reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

SMMT stock has dropped 15% year-to-date.

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