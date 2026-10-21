Super Micro Computer reported preliminary sales for the quarter ending in September that significantly outperformed Wall Street expectations.

Super Micro expects quarterly sales between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion, easily surpassing the $15 billion average analyst estimate.

The company continues to see massive demand for its infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.

The strong financial update arrives alongside a recent federal investigation into alleged server diversions to China, though an independent inquiry cleared senior management of any involvement.

Super Micro Computer Inc.(SMCI) share price soared 16% after-hours on Tuesday following the release of preliminary financial figures for the quarter ending Sept. 30, which significantly beat analyst expectations.

The server maker projects revenue between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion, far exceeding the $15 billion consensus estimate, as per Fiscal.ai

Additionally, the company reported that gross margins are anticipated to range from 12% to 12.5%.

The strong preliminary results highlight demand for Super Micro's servers in the booming artificial intelligence sector. The company's hardware systems use Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) chips, which have become the standard, preferred components for most modern AI data centers.

The positive earnings update comes while the company faces legal scrutiny on allegations that a co-founder and two other individuals unlawfully redirected billions of dollars worth of servers to China in breach of United States laws.

However, Super Micro has not faced any formal charges in connection with the case. An independent investigation also concluded that the company's executive leadership team had no prior awareness of the alleged scheme.

Super Micro stated it will formally review its quarterly results during an upcoming conference call scheduled for Nov. 3.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

A user highlighted that SMCI was still a great buy at current levels.

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SMCI stock has gained about 8% year-to-date.

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