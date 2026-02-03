Super Micro Computer will report its second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings on Feb. 3 after market hours.

Earlier in January, Citi lowered its price target on Super Micro to $39 from $48 with a ‘Neutral’ rating, citing adjusted targets for 2026.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) edged up nearly 5% on Monday, ahead of the tech company’s second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings report scheduled to be released on Feb. 3 after market hours.

Super Micro Computer is a California-based technology solutions company that deals in enterprise, cloud, artificial intelligence, metaverse, and IT infrastructure.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

According to data from Fiscal.ai, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, about an 82% increase from the same period last year.

However, street expectations for earnings per share are at $0.49, a drop of about 18% compared to $0.6 reported in the same period last year.

Earlier in January, Citi lowered its price target on Super Micro to $39 from $48 with a ‘Neutral’ rating, citing adjusted targets for 2026. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the company with a ‘Sell’ rating and a price target of $26, adding that while it expects the company to be strong in the AI server market, it sees limited visibility for improving profits.

Mizuho also lowered its price target on Super Micro Computer to $31 from $45 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, citing modest upside for semiconductor companies in 2026.

Shares of SCMI were trading around $30.36 at the time of writing.

Company Updates

Super Micro Computer is a key partner for Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). Earlier in January, the company announced it would provide AI-driven retail solutions, using its Edge AI systems and Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell technology, to multiple retail partners, including Everseen, Kinetic Vision, ALLSIDES, LiveX, WobotAI, and Aible.

Prior to that, the company announced a revolving credit facility of up to $2 billion with JPMorgan Chase to provide greater financial flexibility to support operations and growth initiatives.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMCI shares jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One Stocktwits user said that the upcoming earnings release is going to be one of the ‘more interesting earnings reports’ for this company. The user also noted the ‘dramatic increase’ in revenues that are expected, but noted the oddity of the low market value for a profitable company in the tech sector, especially given its revenues.

Another bullish user predicted that the company would report $14 billion in revenues and the stock would be over $100 by the end of the week.

Shares of SMCI have risen about 13% in the past year.

