On Thursday, Supermicro finalized the pricing for two fundraising deals: a 45.5 million common-share offering and a 75 million depositary-share offering linked to a new 7% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

SMCI is selling 45.5 million common shares at $27.50 each and 75 million depositary shares at $50 each.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of about $1.22 billion from the common stock offering and roughly $3.68 billion from the preferred stock-linked offering.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of SMCI stock with a ‘Peer Perform’ rating and without a price target, according to The Fly.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) edged marginally higher in Thursday’s early trading, after the company priced its previously announced share sale offering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, SMCI stock traded around 0.7% higher, having slumped nearly 28% in the previous session, its biggest single-day drop in more than two months.

The company has a market cap of roughly $17.6 billion.

SMCI’s $7B Offering To Support $39B Orders

On Thursday, Super Micro Computer priced a series of equity and equity-linked offerings. The AI server maker is selling 45.5 million common shares at $27.50 each and 75 million depositary shares tied to a newly issued 7% mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 each. The stock is currently trading at around $29.1.

The company expects to receive about $1.22 billion in net proceeds from the common stock offering and roughly $3.68 billion from the preferred stock-linked offering. It had also announced plans to launch an at-the-market (ATM) share sale program worth up to $2 billion, starting from the third quarter of 2026.

Supermicro said it plans to use part of the proceeds to purchase components needed to fulfill around $39 billion in recently secured orders for its advanced AI servers from more than 20 customers.

Wolfe Research Highlights Dilution Risks

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of SMCI stock with a ‘Peer Perform’ rating and without a price target, according to The Fly. Despite AI-related tailwinds, analyst George Notter flagged multiple risks tied to the company, including margin pressure, customer concentration, governance issues, potential fallout from the DOJ indictment, and equity dilution.

In March, co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw and two people working with the company were charged with helping to smuggle at least $2.5 billion in U.S. AI technology, including Nvidia servers, to China, in violation of export laws.

What Is Retail’s Take On SMCI?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes, as investors debated whether the $7 billion fundraising justifies orders worth $39 billion.

One user highlighted why the dilution was necessary.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user called the stock’s slump a “massive overreaction.”

View this Stocktwits post

SMCI shares have declined around 3% so far in 2026.

Read also: AMD, ARM, INTC, NVDA Get A Fresh AI Tailwind - BofA Sees Agentic AI Expanding Server CPU Market To $170B

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<