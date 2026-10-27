Chicago-based artificial intelligence cloud provider Argentum AI is negotiating a $5 billion debt package with a major private credit firm to acquire graphics processing units.

Backed by Super Micro, Argentum AI is pursuing a $5 billion private credit arrangement to fund hardware deployments at its large-scale facility in Poland.

The debt is tailored specifically to support hardware leased out to corporate customers lacking investment-grade credit ratings, Reuters reported.

The negotiations unfold amid a broader credit squeeze across the "neocloud" sector.

Argentum AI, an independent cloud computing provider backed by Super Micro Computer (SMCI), is engaged in advanced discussions with a major private credit institution to secure a $5 billion financing package.

The capital will be deployed to purchase additional graphics processing units (GPUs), Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the transaction.

The hardware will bolster operations at a 300-megawatt facility in Poland that Argentum previously secured alongside DL Invest Group and cloud gaming provider Boosteroid.

One source noted that the structured debt is specifically intended to finance chips leased to clients who do not possess investment-grade credit ratings. Despite these credit hurdles for its client base, Argentum has accumulated over $12 billion in contracted revenue.

SMCI stock added about 7% on Tuesday.

Neoclouds Face Funding Pressure

The capital talks highlight a shifting financial landscape for specialized "neoclouds"—firms that rent out high-performance AI computing clusters to third-party enterprises. Debt financing has tightened significantly across the sector, driven by investor caution regarding profitability independent of core AI data center demands.

Industry headwinds have drawn high-profile commentary; tech billionaire Elon Musk recently posted on X that debt markets have nearly closed off liquidity to firms lacking diversified revenue streams, warning that 200-plus neoclouds will see "guppy-level death ‌and ⁠consolidation."

Contrastingly, firms with strong balance sheets and robust cash flows have continued to tap capital markets. SpaceX recently lined up a $40 billion chip debt facility through an Apollo Global Management affiliate and Nvidia (NVDA)-backed Nebius secured a $3.5 billion facility from Citi to accelerate its own GPU acquisitions and data center expansions.

About Argentum

Founded in 2025 and led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sobko, Chicago-based Argentum AI focuses on establishing institutional-grade infrastructure for enterprise-scale artificial intelligence deployments. The startup previously indicated it was collaborating with major U.S. financial institutions and investment banks to engineer flexible financing models for future infrastructure growth.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

SMCI stock has gained about 16% year-to-date.

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