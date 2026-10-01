Retail investors speculated that Sellas’ office lease through September 2027 provides stability for clinical results and potential deal discussions.

June filings revised executive severance and change-of-control benefits, adding to retail buyout speculation.

The Phase 3 Regal trial’s last reported count was 78 of the 80 events needed to trigger final analysis.

Phase 2 SLS009 AML results are expected in Q4, while pancreatic-cancer laboratory findings support further investigation.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) snapped a three-quarter winning streak as retail investors speculated that its headquarters lease through September 2027 could help the company navigate upcoming clinical milestones and potential deal discussions.

SLS stock closed Wednesday nearly 7% higher at $12.31, logging its best session in nearly a month. Shares fell 17% in the third quarter.

SLS Retail Sees Lease As Bridge To Results And Deals

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid a 67% jump in 24-hour message volumes. One bullish user said that Sellas’ lease through September 2027 provides stability for clinical results, a potential FDA filing and possible deal discussions, avoiding “a sudden, messy office relocation.”

SLS sentiment and message volume as of October 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Another user highlighted the lease timeline, while predicting “Significant PR’s” in the fourth quarter. A third user focused on a possible further extension: “Let’s keep an eye on whether or not they extend the lease another year come tomorrow.”

How Sellas Extended Its Lease To 2027

Sellas disclosed in an October filing last year that it extended its headquarters sublease at 7 Times Square in New York from Sept. 30, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2027. Annual rent was unchanged.

That renewal followed two earlier extensions. A December 2023 amendment moved the original December 2024 expiration to September 2025. An October 2024 agreement subsequently extended it to September 2026. This essentially means that short extensions were already part of the company’s office arrangements.

Sellas originally signed the sublease in June 2020 after searching for premises that would reduce costs while meeting its administrative and business needs. A December 2021 amendment expanded the office without extending the original expiration date. The company’s 2025 annual report, filed in March, again confirmed the September 2027 deadline.

Sellas Revises Change-Of-Control Benefits

A recent filing from June disclosed revised executive severance and change-of-control arrangements. Sellas updated agreements for CFO John Burns and development chief Dragan Cicic. Under specified qualifying terminations around a change of control, their benefits include a lump sum equal to 15 months of salary, a target annual bonus and full vesting of outstanding unvested equity awards.

CEO Angelos Stergiou’s amendment made certain existing change-of-control payments payable in a lump sum, leaving the other terms unchanged.

Sellas Awaits Regal Milestone And Q4 Data

Sellas’ main catalyst is the Phase 3 Regal trial of its cancer vaccine candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients whose disease returned to remission after a second round of treatment.

The trial’s last reported count stood at 78 deaths, just short of the 80 needed to begin final analysis. Sellas will then verify and analyze the data before releasing results, which could support an FDA approval application if positive.

Sellas is also testing SLS009, or Tambiciclib, in a Phase 2 study of newly diagnosed AML patients. The company reported enrolling 28 of 80 patients in August, with initial results expected in the fourth quarter.

Lab findings from last week also suggested potential against pancreatic cancer. In a model grown from a patient’s tumor, SLS009 caused programmed cell death in 17.9% of cells, compared with 2.8% for Daraxonrasib. Combining the drugs increased that figure to 36.5%. Pairing SLS009 with another experimental drug, ZEN3694, also increased activity and suppressed MYC, a gene that helps drive cancer growth.

SLS stock has surged 227% year-to-date.

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