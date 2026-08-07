Citizens said that Airbnb’s strong quarter was supported by accelerating bookings growth, resilient travel demand, and an expanding set of growth drivers.

Citizens highlighted hotels, payments, AI-powered products and pricing tools as initiatives that could drive further upside to estimates in the coming quarters.

Wells Fargo said Airbnb's guidance for accelerating growth and expanding margins marks a “positive inflection” in the company's story.

Canaccord cited accelerating growth in nights and experiences booked across both expansion markets and core geographies such as the U.S., France, the U.K. and Australia for its optimistic outlook on Airbnb.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares were poised to hit their highest level in about 19 months on Friday after analysts raised price targets across the board, citing stronger-than-expected quarterly results and growing confidence in the company's expanding growth drivers.

Airbnb reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 on revenue of $3.61 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $3.58 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Airbnb shares were up more than 8% in Friday’s pre-market trade.

Wall Street Turns More Bullish On ABNB

According to TheFly, Citizens raised its price target on Airbnb to $190 from $170, while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating, saying that the company's strong quarter was supported by accelerating bookings growth, resilient travel demand and an expanding set of growth drivers.

The firm highlighted hotels, payments, AI-powered products and pricing tools as initiatives that could drive further upside to estimates in the coming quarters.

Wells Fargo also lifted its price target to $186 from $181 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, saying Airbnb's quarterly beat, guidance for accelerating growth and expanding margins mark a “positive inflection” in the company's story.

Product Expansion Fuels Upgrades, Price Target Hikes On ABNB

Wedbush upgraded Airbnb to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $200 from $152, saying the company's early traction from new product initiatives strengthens its long-term growth outlook.

The firm said core platform enhancements, including Reserve Now, Pay Later (RNPL) and the rollout of a single-fee pricing model, are supporting the business, while Airbnb's expansion into hotels presents a significant opportunity to capture a larger share of the global travel market.

Canaccord also increased its price target to $200 from $180 with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing accelerating growth in nights and experiences booked across both expansion markets and core geographies such as the U.S., France, the U.K. and Australia.

UBS raised its price target to $172 from $163 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating, saying faster product innovation is helping drive demand growth, operating leverage and improved efficiency.

ABNB CEO Says AI Is Accelerating Airbnb's Expansion

CEO Brian Chesky said Airbnb’s recent momentum reflects years of investment in rebuilding the company as an “AI-native” business, allowing it to launch products faster and expand beyond its core home-sharing platform.

“AI is the best thing to ever happen to Airbnb,” he said, while adding that AI has reduced the time needed to bring some products from concept to launch by as much as 60% while enabling the company to ship nearly 80% more features and improvements in the first half of 2026 than a year earlier.

Chesky also said that Airbnb's hotel initiative has exceeded expectations, with hotel nights growing roughly three times faster than its homes business, and said the company's long-term ambition is to become a “one-stop shop for travel.”

What Retail Investors Think Of ABNB Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Airbnb trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

ABNB stock is up 12% year-to-date and 16% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is up 21% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (VUG) is up 17%.

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