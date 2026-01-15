The IMPACT-AML program will conduct a European clinical study evaluating SLS009 and provide SELLAS access to multiple clinical sites and a broader patient population.

The European study is expected to enroll 40 newly diagnosed AML patients.

Enrollment at U.S. sites is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with European enrollment anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, the company said.

SLS stock is on track to end in the red in five of the last seven sessions.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) stock was in the spotlight after it signed an agreement with IMPACT-AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) to expand the clinical development of SLS009, a targeted cancer therapy, into Europe.

SLS stock has been trending down lately and is on track to end in the red in five of the last seven sessions. It was trading 3.2% lower. Last week, investors booked profits amid dilution concerns after Sellas reported $26.5 million in proceeds from the exercise of common stock warrants, in addition to its estimated cash and cash equivalents of $71.8 million as of December-end.

IMPACT-AML Tie Up

The IMPACT-AML, a pan-European initiative within the EU Mission Cancer program, will conduct a European clinical study evaluating SLS009, providing SELLAS access to multiple clinical sites and a broader patient population. SELLAS aims to leverage the partnership to accelerate enrollment, expand patient access to SLS009, and maintain cost efficiency, it added.

The European study is expected to enroll 40 newly diagnosed AML patients with high-risk features to evaluate SLS009 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax, medications to treat cancer. Enrollment at U.S. sites is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with European enrollment anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, the company said.

Retail Chatter

Despite the intraday decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user saw the IMPACT-AML development as a positive for the stock and wondered why bears were still selling.

Another user said validating SLS009 in both the U.S. and the EU simultaneously makes the drug more attractive to a global buyer like Novartis.

SLS shares have shot up 345% over the past 12 months.

