Retail investors are actively discussing recent clinical trials and the potential for a buyout or takeover.

SELLAS released positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial for an investigational leukemia drug in early December.

The company is also expected to release the final event-driven analysis for its galinpepimut-S (GPS) drug by the end of 2025.

Some retail investors anticipate a buyout or partnership in the near future based on its oncology drug pipeline.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) stock has been on investors’ radar over the past few weeks after the company released positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial for an investigational leukemia drug in early December.

Shares of SLS are up over 78% in just a month and continue to rise as investors discuss the potential of the drug, forthcoming developments, and possibilities of an acquisition. The stock is up nearly 3% in Wednesday’s premarket trade at the time of writing.

Trial Updates

The trial for the SLS009 drug involved combining it with azacitidine (AZA) and venetoclax (VEN) in patients diagnosed with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with myelodysplastic-related changes (AML-MR).

Patients in the study with limited prior treatment achieved a median overall survival of 8.9 months, outperforming the historical benchmark of approximately 2.5 months for this patient population. Results showed a 46% overall response rate across all participants and a 58% overall response rate in patients with one prior line of therapy.

SELLAS said it plans to expand the study of SLS009 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax among acute myeloid leukemia patients in the first quarter of 2026.

Apart from these positive trial results, users are also anticipating more information about the company’s galinpepimut-S (GPS) drug. Earlier this year, SELLAS had said that it expects the final event-driven analysis for the drug to be completed and reported by the end of 2025.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS stock has remained in the ‘bullish’ territory for over a week, and message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels. The volume of retail messages for the stock has jumped 680% in the past month.

Apart from the drug discussions, users are also actively discussing the possibility of an acquisition.

One user pointed to the potential for a buyout or partnership, citing recent examples such as Cidara Therapeutics, which was bought by Merck for $9.2 billion.

Another bullish user echoed the sentiment, saying they were looking past trial success and focusing instead on who the buyer could be.

A third user said that even if the company did not provide updates on the GPS drug by the end of the year, it was still performing better than anyone expected, and a longer wait would mean a higher buyout price.

Shares of SLS are up over 197% in the past year.

