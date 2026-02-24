After an 8% selloff tied to AI disruption fears, ZETA investors are betting Zeta can prove its artificial intelligence strategy is working in its favor.
- Wall Street analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $379.25 million, a 21% jump from a year ago and earnings per share are estimated to come at $0.23, according to data from Fiscal AI.
- The company’s stock fell more than 8% on Monday, marking its worst day in over three months, as concerns regarding the negative impact of AI started to swirl again.
- Citrini Research outlined how AI can change in the next two years and become a headwind for companies.
Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp jumped nearly 1% in overnight trading ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings, as investors and retail traders look for artificial intelligence-based growth that helps the company scale revenue and profit.
Earnings In A Nutshell For ZETA
Wall Street analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $379.25 million, a 21% jump from a year ago, and earnings per share of $0.23, compared to $0.25 a year earlier, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is set to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the markets close.
Last month, Morgan Stanley raised the firm's price target on Zeta Global to $27 from $23. The firm said that application SaaS names underperformed both the broader software group and the technology sector in 2025, but evidence is building that AI-related risks may prove less severe than initially feared, supporting a more constructive outlook for application SaaS in 2026.
What Is Retail Thinking?
Retail sentiment on Zeta Global improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.
A bullish user on Stocktwits said patience is needed, noting that the company “is still meeting - and exceeding - its 2028 roadmap.”
In the last 24 hours, the retail message volumes on the stock jumped 1,314% on Stocktwits and over the past year, the ticker witnessed a 230% increase in followers on the platform.
Another bullish user noted that ZETA stock could reach $40 to $60 over the next 2 to 3 years. The upper end of the range is a 300% upside to the last closing price of $14.98.
Shares of Zeta Global have gained more than 27% in the last 12 months.
