After an 8% selloff tied to AI disruption fears, ZETA investors are betting Zeta can prove its artificial intelligence strategy is working in its favor.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $379.25 million, a 21% jump from a year ago and earnings per share are estimated to come at $0.23, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company’s stock fell more than 8% on Monday, marking its worst day in over three months, as concerns regarding the negative impact of AI started to swirl again.

Citrini Research outlined how AI can change in the next two years and become a headwind for companies.

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp jumped nearly 1% in overnight trading ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings, as investors and retail traders look for artificial intelligence-based growth that helps the company scale revenue and profit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s stock fell more than 8% on Monday, marking its worst day in over three months, as concerns regarding the negative impact of AI affected software, fintech, and tech stocks due to a Citrini Research report outlining how AI can change in the next two years and become a headwind for companies.

Earnings In A Nutshell For ZETA

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $379.25 million, a 21% jump from a year ago, and earnings per share of $0.23, compared to $0.25 a year earlier, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is set to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the markets close.

Last month, Morgan Stanley raised the firm's price target on Zeta Global to $27 from $23. The firm said that application SaaS names underperformed both the broader software group and the technology sector in 2025, but evidence is building that AI-related risks may prove less severe than initially feared, supporting a more constructive outlook for application SaaS in 2026.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Zeta Global improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said patience is needed, noting that the company “is still meeting - and exceeding - its 2028 roadmap.”

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volumes on the stock jumped 1,314% on Stocktwits and over the past year, the ticker witnessed a 230% increase in followers on the platform.

Another bullish user noted that ZETA stock could reach $40 to $60 over the next 2 to 3 years. The upper end of the range is a 300% upside to the last closing price of $14.98.

Shares of Zeta Global have gained more than 27% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<