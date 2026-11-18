A $1,000 investment in SLS at the end of 2025 was worth about $5,080 at Tuesday’s close.

Among biotech stocks worth at least $500 million, only Moderna and Adlai Nortye ranked ahead of Sellas.

STAT columnist Adam Feuerstein acknowledged he had been wrong about GPS.

Hours after the trial win, Sellas proposed a $150 million share sale to help fund development and a potential launch.

A $1,000 bet on Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) was worth about $1,980 on Monday and $5,080 by Tuesday’s close. Between the two prices came a late-stage trial result showing that leukemia patients lived longer on its experimental vaccine. Now, Maxim sees enough upside to turn a year-end 2025 bet into more than $10,000.

SLS stock surged 156% to close at $19.15 on Tuesday, its best day in nearly six years. The rally lifted its year-to-date gain to 408%, ranking it third among biotech stocks worth at least $500 million, behind only Moderna (MRNA), up 601%, and Adlai Nortye (ANL), up 568%.

Behind Tuesday’s rally were 15 years of work on the leukemia vaccine. On the Phase 3 Regal results call, Sellas CEO Angelos Stergiou credited the company’s small team and the shareholders who backed it.

“We made it to this point and continue to thrive because of our incredibly loyal shareholders who never lost faith, and an extraordinary team of just 14 people,” he said.

What A $40 Target Means For A $1,000 Sellas Bet

Sellas ended 2025 at $3.77 a share, so a $1,000 investment at that price would grow to $10,000 if the stock hit $37.70. After Tuesday’s trial results, Maxim Group raised its price target to $40 from $30, putting it above the threshold. The firm kept its ‘Buy’ rating.

So far this year, SLS shares gained about 18x as much as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), 19x as much as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and 21x as much as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI).

For Maxim, the most important finding was that patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) lived longer on the vaccine. “The topline (median overall survival) outcome is quite a remarkable result and in AML is essentially the only endpoint that really matters,” the brokerage said.

If Sellas hits $40, the year-end buyer’s $1,000 would be worth about $10,610. For someone who bought at Tuesday’s closing price, the same target implies a 109% upside, which is enough to more than double their money.

What Sellas’ Vaccine Showed In 126 Leukemia Patients

The survival benefit that caught Maxim’s attention came from Regal, a Phase 3 trial that tested whether Sellas’ vaccine could help patients live longer after their leukemia returned. The 126 patients in the study had reached remission again after further treatment, but they could not undergo a stem cell transplant. This left them with few options to keep the disease at bay.

“Those patients don’t have any good therapy options, and that’s where the current vaccine trial is placed to provide a benefit,” Dr. Ravi Majeti, a Stanford professor of medicine who was independent of the trial, told The Washington Post. But he urged caution until the full data are available.

Regal randomly assigned half the patients to receive the vaccine, Galinpepimut-S (GPS) on its own. The other half received the best treatment their doctors could select, including a combination of drugs. “Every patient in the control arm received active investigator-selected best available therapy or therapies,” Stergiou said on the results call.

Median survival hit 24 months with GPS, compared with 14.7 months in the physician-selected treatment group. The 9.3-month gap emerged even though the comparison group lived longer than the eight to ten months seen in historical data Stergiou cited. Sellas reported a 41% reduction in the risk of death over the study period, meeting the trial’s primary goal.

The vaccine teaches the immune system to recognize WT1, a protein found in leukemia cells. Its developer, David Scheinberg, said that GPS could be supplied off the shelf, without having to make a separate version for each patient. Scheinberg chairs Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Experimental Therapeutics Center and serves on the Sellas board.

For patients who had already been through several rounds of treatment, side effects also mattered. Sellas said most treatment-related side effects were mild to moderate, with temporary injection-site reactions the most common. “Patients go back to their lives, to their work, to their families,” Stergiou told Fox & Friends.

Why Shkreli Still Questions The Bet After A 156% Rally

The survival data also changed some skeptics’ minds. STAT biotech columnist Adam Feuerstein, who had predicted earlier that GPS would fail to help patients live longer, opened his Tuesday column with a concession. “It looks like I was wrong about Sellas Life Sciences and its experimental blood cancer immunotherapy,” he said on X.

Former pharma executive Martin Shkreli, widely known as “Pharma Bro,” focused on how much the result might hinge on a single patient. Sellas reported a hazard ratio of 0.59 and a p-value of 0.035, meeting Regal’s prespecified threshold for statistical significance. Shkreli questioned whether a different outcome for just one patient could have been enough for the trial to miss the threshold.

“We don’t know the story. This could actually be true,” Shkreli said. Where he and Maxim differed most was on what another potential double meant for someone buying after Tuesday’s 156% rally. Shkreli weighed it against the risk of losing the entire investment. “So if it’s real, you get a double. Big deal. And if it’s not real, you know, you lose all your money,” he said.

How Soon Could The Vaccine Reach Patients?

For Alliance Global Partners, the Regal results raised two questions: how soon could GPS reach patients, and who else might benefit? The brokerage called the survival benefit “incredibly clinically meaningful” and said they he believed GPS could win expedited FDA approval in 2027 as a stand-alone treatment. If approved, they said, doctors might also use it off-label earlier in the course of leukemia than it was tested in Regal.

Sellas’ first step is to take the data to the FDA. On the results call, Stergiou said the company plans to meet with the agency and aims to file for approval in the first half of 2027.

In the meantime, Sellas is reviewing the full trial data and preparing to manufacture the vaccine for a potential launch. When asked on Fox & Friends whether the path to an FDA decision might take months or years, Stergiou replied, “Hopefully in months.” The FDA has yet to set a decision date.

Why SLS Wants To Raise $150M After Its Trial Win

With the trial results in hand, Sellas turned to how it would fund the next stage for GPS. Hours after announcing the data, it proposed selling $150 million in new shares, with a 30-day option for underwriters to buy up to another $22.5 million. The proceeds would go to Sellas. Its preliminary prospectus gave no price or share count, leaving investors unable to tell how much the offering would dilute their stakes.

Sellas ended September with $134.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Alongside clinical development and day-to-day operations, Sellas said the money would help cover the cost of bringing a drug to market if it wins approval.

On the results call, Stergiou said the trial win had broadened the company’s options. “We will evaluate every path available to us that is in the best interest of maximizing the value of GPS and SELLAS. Today’s phase III readout transforms our strategic position,” he said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SLS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS hit its highest levels in a year at 90/100 within ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid a 484% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “This is the kind of Phase 3 result biotech investors hope to see. It materially improves SELLAS’s prospects.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user defended raising money while the share price was up. “Fund the machine. Sorry if you don’t like it but it needs to happen.” A separate user saw another round of dilution. “The share factory is starting up. Somebody stop it.”

A fourth user said, “I have taken some profits and I have a good amount still holding. I wanna see it thru to buyout.”

View this Stocktwits post

SLS009 Updates To Watch Before GPS Filing

While Sellas prepares its FDA filing for GPS, investors have two updates to watch from its other leukemia drug candidate, SLS009. At December’s American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting, Sellas plans to present Phase 2 results in patients whose leukemia returned or did not respond to earlier treatment. The company also expects preliminary results this quarter from a separate study testing SLS009 in newly diagnosed patients.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<