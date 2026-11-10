Skydance posted $7 billion in third-quarter revenue and $73 million in net income, excluding Warner Bros. Discovery's results

Skydance CEO David Ellison highlighted 5% revenue growth and a 21% increase in Paramount+ revenue.

The company plans to bundle Paramount+ and HBO Max before fully combining the platforms.

Skydance named former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham as DC Studios' new chief.

Skydance Corp. (SKYD) is drawing attention with its big corporate moves, targeting a Paramount+-HBO Max bundle in early 2027 and a full streaming merger within a year, while tapping former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham to lead DC Studios.

Skydance stock edged 0.1% lower overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

Paramount+ And HBO Max Bundle Targeted For Early 2027

During the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call, Skydance CEO David Ellison expressed confidence in the company's strategy following its combination with Paramount, highlighting revenue growth, organizational changes, and plans to bring its streaming platforms together.

“We have only grown more bullish on the combination of these assets and have confidence that we're positioned to win. If you look back on our year of owning Paramount, we've delivered on our economic goals. This quarter, we grew top line revenue by 5%.”

He also added that Paramount+ delivered particularly strong results, with sales climbing 21%. Streaming engagement also improved by more than 20% as the service gained momentum throughout the year. Skydance reported Q3 revenue of $7 billion, net income of $73 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion. However, the results do not include Warner Bros. Discovery because the acquisition closed after the quarter ended.

The company expects the Paramount+ and HBO Max services to be bundled first, with a full merger potentially following later.

“As it relates to streaming convergence, Phase 1 is complete. We moved Pluto onto Paramount+ platform and ingested BET+ into Paramount+. This took us about 18 months. Using that experience, we have an ambitious target to converge Paramount+ and HBO Max in roughly a year,” said Ellison.

Jeremy Latcham Named New DC Studios Chief

Skydance has named former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham as DC Studios'chief, effective December 1. James Gunn and Peter Safran will leave their leadership roles after four years.

“Jeremy is well regarded as one of the founding team members of Marvel Studios, and we are aligned in the future of DC with a shared vision and optimism about what we can do with this incredible treasure trove of superhero storytelling,” said Ellison.

He added that now the company's film production businesses, including Warner Bros., Paramount, New Line and Skydance, will operate under a centralized leadership structure while retaining their individual creative identities.

SKYD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

A user said, ‘If you're a lover of cinema, the debt they have is a beautiful thing. No more messaging or politics, just movies that people want to see because the company needs to make money. Pure capitalism. Will be interesting to see how they negotiate their vision with the requirements of foreign markets though, China in particular.”

Another user said, “Crushed earnings and they projected the high end of their previous ebitda range for the year so that puts to rest debt service concerns...now they have as catalysts...6 plus billion in synergies ...possible ai ip license deals..possible content deals for starlink and x...the combined bundle offer will work just like it did for disney hulu and could bring in 5-10 billion more in revenue or far more.”

SKYD stock has cratered 35% year-to-date.

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