The new Hedera (HBAR) Contract Builder is a great new way to build and deploy smart contracts using nothing but your browser, with none of the usual milling about.

No more hassling with nodes, hours have been spent crafting your local machine. A Solidity pro or just getting started, you can have something running in minutes.

Want to create a token? They have you covered with pre-packaged templates for popular standards such as ERC-20 and HTS. You’ll just want to modify the code, compile, and then deploy to Hedera’s testnet.

All gets verified via Sourcify on HashScan, so you know your code is legit. You can also test your functions there and easily share your work with your team - all directly in this environment!

Web2 developers can start coding right away without having to deal with command lines or environment selection. Advanced blockchain devs can try it out for rapid prototyping before getting deep into more involved deployments.

And if something goes wrong? Simply open a new tab and begin again with a fresh template.

The project is open-source so you can poke around at the code, or throw your hat into the ring with an improvement or two if that’s your thing. It is part of Hedera’s mission to simplify blockchain development, particularly for developers who simply want to build rather than navigate a steep learning curve.

Also: you won’t have to download a million packages - if you’ve got a browser, you’re ready to start coding. So not a bad deal for anyone who wants to quickly prototype without the typical hook of development.

