SJS Enterprises is scheduled to participate in a non-deal roadshow on September 18 to discuss its financial performance and growth strategy.

Shares of SJS Enterprises climbed 4.2% on Wednesday to hit a fresh record high at ₹1,500. This comes after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong-based BOE Varitronix (BOEVX) to collaborate on the manufacturing of automotive displays in India.

The stock has been in a strong upward trend, surging over 75% in the last six months.

Deal With BOE Varitronix

Under the agreement, BOEVX will transfer technology to SJS for setting up assembly and optical bonding of display screens, while also localizing components such as cover glass and backlight units for the four-wheeler market.

This partnership aims to improve domestic manufacturing capabilities in advanced automotive display systems, in line with the growing demand for localized, high-tech ‘Made in India’ solutions.

All Eyes On Roadshow This Week

SJS Enterprises is set to take part in a non-deal roadshow organized by Motilal Oswal on September 18 in Chennai. The company will interact with investors and analysts to discuss its financial performance and growth strategy.

Retail Watch

Sentiment improved to ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits. It was ‘bearish’ a couple of sessions ago.

However, the stock has seen significant buying interest, gaining 26% year-to-date.

SJS had posted a 24.2% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹34.57 crore, and an 11.2% gain in net sales to ₹208.66 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

