The precious metal has been on a historic run, scaling fresh peaks in five of the past eight sessions.

Silver futures for March 2026 delivery gained 3.5% to $60.41 per ounce.

The iShares Silver Trust shot up 3.7%, gaining 105% so far this year.

Gold spot prices also traded higher ahead of the Fed meeting outcome tomorrow.

Silver’s record-breaking rally continued on Tuesday, with the precious metal climbing to $60 an ounce for the first time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spot silver on Dec. 9, 2025 | Source: TradingView

Spot silver (XAG/USD) rose 3.1% to $60 per ounce, beating the previous record of $59.34 it hit on Friday. The current run has seen silver prices increase by more than 100% so far in 2025. This marked its fifth fresh peak in just eight sessions.

The current historic streak began on November 28, when spot silver climbed past $55 an ounce for the first time, buoyed by a weak dollar as traders bet on a potential interest rate cut on Dec. 10. The rally continued on Monday with silver climbing above $58 per ounce and extended on Wednesday, with the XAG/USD pair hitting a high of $58.95 an ounce. Last Friday, silver breached $59 for the first time.

At the time of writing, the spot prices eased off record highs and were trading up 2.9%, while silver futures for March 2026 delivery gained 3.5% to $60.41 per ounce.

Silver’s surge has been fueled by strong industrial demand, with the metal playing a critical role in products such as batteries, switches, and solar panels. At the same time, physical supply has tightened, as shrinking London vault inventories work to keep up with robust demand from the U.S. and India.

Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Precious metals, including gold, gained on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee decision, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected. Spot gold (XAU/USD) rose 0.35% to $4,205.5 per ounce, while February 2026 futures gained 0.35% to $4,232 an ounce.

The CME FedWatch tool now shows an 87.4% chance of a 25-bps reduction in the key rate, slightly lower than last week’s reading of 88%.

Lower rates tend to weaken the U.S. dollar and reduce the appeal of interest-bearing assets, making non-yielding metals like gold more attractive to investors.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The iShares Silver Trust ETF, which tracks silver, was up 3.7% and trending on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment on the platform remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘high’ message volumes.

SLV has gained more than 105% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<