Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said on Tuesday that Bitcoin (BTC) could be on the verge of a “super cycle” and President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance may have something to do with it.

Speaking at the Bitcoin MENA conference, he said this cycle is distinct from previous ones. Unlike prior cycles dominated by retail investors, the current phase has seen Wall Street and institutional players taking a more prominent role. “We’re kind of bridging the gap between crypto just being a grassroots movement to now Wall Street really participating. And Wall Street is the largest institutional market in the world,” CZ said.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $90,425 in morning trade, down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, amid ‘low’ levels of chatter. BTC remains nearly 30% below its record high of over $126,000, seen in October earlier this year.

Trump’s Market Moves As A Catalyst

CZ pointed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s influence on market liquidity as the catalyst. According to him, Trump’s approach to stock market benchmarks, combined with quantitative easing and potential rate cuts, could boost cash flow and investor confidence. “Crypto is much smaller than the stock market today, so crypto is kind of tethered. When the stock market is doing well, people have cash, people diversify their holdings, and they participate in crypto as well,” CZ said.

Challenging Traditional Cycles

The Binance founder also questioned the traditional four-year Bitcoin cycle. Historically, December marked the peak of bull runs, followed by crypto winters. However, CZ suggested the combination of institutional adoption and supportive macro policies could offset these patterns, potentially ushering in a prolonged rally. “In a sense, it will be better if the four-year cycle is dead. That force may be strong enough to offset the four-year cycle,” he added.

However, CZ maintained a cautious tone, stating that while the scenario is promising, uncertainty remains. “We may be seeing a super cycle next year. We’ll see. I’m not sure,” he said, underscoring that macro factors and institutional adoption could dramatically reshape Bitcoin’s trajectory.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded in the red on Tuesday morning, underperforming against Bitcoin. BNB’s price fell nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $884. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

