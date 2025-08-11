The company’s latest quarterly results showed broad-based strength across key segments, with Smart Infrastructure and Mobility delivering standout growth.

Shares of Siemens rose 2.7% on Monday after the company reported strong first-quarter (Q1) results.

Orders from continuing operations came in at ₹5,680 crore, up 13% year-on-year, with the order backlog rising 8% to ₹42,845 crore, providing strong revenue visibility.

Revenue climbed 15.5% to ₹4,346.8 crore, driven by robust performance in the Smart Infrastructure and Mobility segments.

Profit from operations increased 9.2% to ₹454 crore, while profit after tax declined 3.1% to ₹423 crore due to lower other income. Earnings per share from continuing operations stood at ₹11.89.

By segment, Smart Infrastructure revenue rose 20.8% to ₹2,379 crore on robust execution, Mobility surged 34.1% to ₹827 crore, boosted by two major order wins, Digital Industries revenue reached ₹915.6 crore as the business recovered after a destocking phase, while Low Voltage Motors and other businesses contributed steadily.

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said Siemens is executing well, securing strong orders and maintaining a healthy backlog.

He noted that while profits dipped slightly due to lower other income, core operations remain solid.

He added that post the March 2025 demerger of its energy business into Siemens Energy India, Siemens is now more focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility, which are all high-growth areas.

According to the analyst, Siemens combines operational strength, a strong order pipeline, and alignment with India’s industrial and infrastructure growth story.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Siemens’ stock has declined 9.6% so far in 2025.

