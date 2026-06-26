The launch window opens June 26 at 12:45 p.m. ET, though unsettled weather could affect timing.

Electron returned to the pad for Synspective’s delayed “Ten Owl Of Ten” mission.

“Ten Owl Of Ten” marks Electron’s milestone 90th flight and Rocket Lab’s tenth dedicated Synspective launch.

NASA also selected Rocket Lab for three Electron launches across the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions starting in early 2027.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) jumped 1% overnight late Thursday after the company said that Electron is back on the pad for Synspective’s delayed “Ten Owl Of Ten” mission, while a fresh NASA launch award added another boost to the stock.

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RKLB stock declined 6% on Thursday, logging its fifth straight session of losses. Shares are also poised to record their worst week ever.

RKLB Resumes Synspective Mission

Rocket Lab noted on X that Electron is on the pad at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand ahead of the next launch attempt for Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective. The launch window opens June 26 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Rocket Lab said it is keeping “a close eye on unsettled weather” that could affect the window.

The mission had been delayed last week for additional pre-flight checkouts, pushing back Electron’s milestone 90th flight. “Ten Owl Of Ten” will carry a single StriX synthetic aperture radar satellite into a 552-kilometer low-Earth orbit for Synspective. The mission will also mark Rocket Lab’s tenth dedicated launch for the company, one of its longest-running commercial tieups.

Rocket Lab has been Synspective’s sole launch provider since 2020, helping build out its SAR imaging constellation over Japan. The satellites support urban planning, infrastructure monitoring, construction and disaster response. Last month, Rocket Lab launched Synspective’s ninth satellite on the “Viva La StriX” mission.

Despite the latest schedule shift, Rocket Lab still has another 17 Synspective missions under contract through 2030.

NASA Hands RKLB 3 Launches

The launch update came shortly after NASA selected Rocket Lab for three Electron launches across two missions: PolSIR and TSIS-2. Rocket Lab will fly two back-to-back Electron launches for NASA’s PolSIR mission no earlier than June 2027. A separate Electron launch for TSIS-2 is planned for early 2027.

NASA cited Electron’s flight heritage, precise deployment record and ability to meet tight turnaround schedules.

RKLB’s Full-Stack Space Push

Rocket Lab is also leaning into its responsive-space credentials after launching its Pioneer spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force’s Victus Haze mission. The company said that Electron launched just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the Notice to Launch, beating the prior tactically responsive space record by more than 10 hours.

Rocket Lab also said its Electron and Haze production line is pumping out a rocket every 11 days. “When timing is critical, having responsive space capabilities under one roof, not just for launch, but for satellite build and operations in space, can make or break that rapid response,” Rocket Lab said. It added that using one company for end-to-end space services removes the complexity of managing multiple contractors.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 25| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB the cost of NASA mission is roughly 20 mill, they're getting paid 300 mill pretty good money for the house”

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Another user said, “$RKLB tbh i did sell this right before spaceX ipo, but im back in now”

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RKLB stock has jumped 149% over the past year.

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