The analyst sees potential for a bullish move if resistance near ₹1,600 is retested.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shares traded under pressure on Tuesday ahead of its June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings report. The stock is trading just 14% below its all-time high and holding firm above key support, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.

He identified a support zone for Adani Ports at ₹1,000, with resistance near its all-time high levels of ₹1,606. Mehta noted that the stock is currently in a consolidation phase after a breakout, holding above the support zone with potential for a bullish move if resistance is retested.

Speaking about its shareholding trends, the promoter stake has remained stable at 65.89% from March to June 2025. And Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have increased their stake from 14.73% to 15.15%.

Mehta also highlighted that the company has achieved strong profit growth of 23% CAGR over the past 5 years. But the stock is currently trading at 4.82 times its book value. And it may be capitalizing its interest costs.

Q1 Earnings Preview

In the previous quarter, sales rose by 23.09% (YoY) and operating profits rose by 24.87%. Looking ahead, Adani Ports is expected to post a stable quarter, driven by a rise in cargo volumes and better realisations across core business segments.



According to reports, brokerages estimate revenue growth between 14% and 28%, while profits are likely to rise between 7% to 26% (YoY).

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has turned ‘bullish’ on this counter a day ago.

Adani Ports sentiment and message volume on Aug 5 as of 2:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Adani Ports shares have risen 12% year-to-date (YTD).

