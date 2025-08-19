The firm said that the market for autonomous trucking is far too small and the profit pool available to Aurora from it is “puny.”

Kerrisdale Capital on Tuesday revealed a short position on autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation (AUR), alleging that the firm does not have a viable business model.

Kerrisdale said that the market for autonomous trucking is far too small and the profit pool available to Aurora from it is “puny.” Shares of AUR fell 3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<