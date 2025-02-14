SharkNinja Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Elated

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago.

Published: Feb 14, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Shares of SharkNinja Inc. (SN) rose  3.43% on Thursday after the home appliances maker posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, reviving retail sentiment.

SharkNinja Q4 earnings per share came at $1.40, beating consensus estimates of $1.29, while revenue stood at $1.79 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.62 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

For its fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales to increase 10.0% to 12.0% compared to the prior year. Its adjusted net income per diluted share are expected between $4.80 and $4.90, reflecting a 12% to 15% increase compared to the prior year., the company said.

“SharkNinja delivered exceptional performance throughout 2024, capping off our strongest year to date with outstanding fourth-quarter results,” said Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja. “As we enter 2025, we are energized by the tremendous opportunities ahead and remain confident in our ability to scale our brands globally while delivering innovative solutions that delight consumers. Our strong momentum and proven playbook position us to drive sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘extremely low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 5.00.08 PM.png SN sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 14

Segment-wise, SharkNinja’s cleaning appliances net sales increased 19.7% to $648.0 million from the prior year quarter, driven by the carpet extractor, hard floor, and cordless vacuums sub-categories. Its cooking and beverage appliances net sales increased jumped 18.8%, to $597.3 million from the the prior year quarter, driven by growth in Europe and the continued momentum within heated cooking.

SharkNinja Inc. products include cleaning and cooking appliances including corded and cordless vacuums under brands Shark and Ninja.

SharkNinja’s stock is up 17.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

