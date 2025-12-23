The deal will bring Armis’ expertise in cyber exposure management and security under ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform, aiming to provide businesses with a unified security solution.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Armis for $7.75 billion in cash to expand its cybersecurity reach.

Strategic Importance

The acquisition will broaden ServiceNow’s security offerings and enhance its automated vulnerability response capabilities. The move is intended to help organizations strengthen their defenses as AI adoption grows.

ServiceNow stock inched 0.1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

