Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) and DoorDash Inc. (DASH) have announced a long-term partnership aimed at expanding robotic deliveries across the U.S.

As part of the deal, customers in Los Angeles who order from select local merchants through the DoorDash app may receive their orders through a Serve robot. This initiative will also considerably increase the volume of orders Serve can fulfill using its autonomous delivery fleet.

Following the announcement, Serve Robotics' stock traded over 12% higher in Thursday’s premarket and was the third-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

