Indian equity markets are set for a tepid opening on Tuesday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.06% higher to 25,319 at 8:25 a.m. IST.

The markets ended lower on Monday, dragged by selling in FMCG, IT, metals, and consumer durables stocks, even as financial stocks offset some of the losses. After market hours on Monday, India reported its annual retail inflation data, which fell to 1.54% in September from 2.07 % in August, and marked the lowest year-on-year fall since June 2017.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark index in Taiwan gaining 1.35%, while Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.2%.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price climbed 3.27% to $4,148.66 per ounce. Brent crude traded up 0.2% at $63.45 per barrel.

Stock Watch

RBL Bank: Emirates NBD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire over 51% stake in the private lender.

KEC International: The company bagged new transmission and distribution orders worth ₹1,174 crore in India and the Middle East.

Lodha Developers: Acquired 8.37 acres in Bengaluru by purchasing 100% of Chaitanya Bilva for ₹499.61 crore, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

KFin Technologies: Completed a $34.68 million investment in Ascent Fund Services Singapore, acquiring a 51% controlling stake and becoming the sole promoter.

Eicher Motors: The company is integrating its EV brand and commercial teams with core operations to accelerate EV progress.

Oil India: Signed a 15-year gas supply deal with NEEPCO for 1.4 MMSCMD to its Assam power station and completed upgradation of its Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline to boost capacity to 5.5 MMTPA.

Tata Investments: Stock split to be implemented today in a 1:10 ratio.

Uniparts India: Declared a special interim dividend of ₹22.50 per share; record date set as October 23.

5Paisa Capital: SEBI imposed a ₹3 lakh penalty on the firm, its director, and former CEO for violations in its Online Bond Platform operations.

Coral Laboratories: Approved a ₹30 crore capacity expansion at its Dehradun plant to meet rising domestic and export demand.

Anant Raj: Raised ₹1,100 crore via QIP by issuing 1.66 crore shares at ₹662 per share.

JD Cables: Entered an agreement to buy land and buildings in Hooghly for ₹10.45 crore and ordered machinery worth ₹5.72 crore for its conductor division.

Highway Infrastructure: Received a ₹25.26 crore NHAI order to operate an eight-lane expressway section in Rajasthan between Laban and Gopalpura.

Results Impact

HCL Technologies: Q2 profit remained flat at ₹4,235 crore, while revenue grew 10.7% to ₹31,942 crore. EBIT rose 3.5% to ₹5,550 crore, but margins slipped to 17.4%. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share and reported a 15.8% rise in deal wins to $2.57 billion. FY26 guidance pegs revenue growth at 3% to 5% with EBIT margins of 17% to 18%.

Just Dial: Q2 profit declined 22.5% YoY to ₹119.4 crore, while revenue increased 6.4% to ₹303.1 crore. Other income fell sharply by 35.5% to ₹73.3 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Q2 profit surged 30.9% YoY to ₹99.9 crore, and revenue rose 22.6% to ₹297.4 crore. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

Landmark Cars: Q2 total revenue jumped 30.5% YoY to ₹1,655 crore, driven by a 35% rise in vehicle sales to ₹1,403 crore.

Q2 Results Today

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient DLM, GTPL Hathway, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Bank of Maharashtra, Persistent Systems, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and Thyrocare Technologies

Active IPOs

Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Listing Today

LG Electronics India: GMP indicates a listing premium of nearly ₹400 per share.

