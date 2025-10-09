TCS is expected to report a subdued Q2 print post-market hours today

Indian equity markets are set for a positive opening on Thursday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.08% higher to 25,142.5 at 8:25 a.m. IST.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The markets ended lower on Wednesday, marking a first loss in five. Most sectors ended in the red, with the biggest selling seen across autos, media, real estate, and energy stocks. The IT and consumer durables sectors offset some of the losses.

Most Asian markets were up on Thursday, with the exception of the bourses in Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand. The Nikkei and Shenzhen stock markets rose by over 1.4% each.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price remained above the key $4,000 mark. It was up 0.98% at $4,019.29 per ounce. Brent crude traded down 0.68% at $65.80 per barrel.

Back home, IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services is expected to post its second-quarter results after market hours today, marking the beginning of the second-quarter earnings cycle.

Stock Watch

Lupin: Announced a $250 million investment to build a new pharma manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida, with capacity for over 25 critical respiratory medicines.

Coal India & IRCON International: Signed a non-binding MoU for developing rail infrastructure projects to support coal logistics.

IRB InvIT Fund: The trust launched a QIP on October 8 at a floor price of ₹62.69 per unit, aiming to raise around ₹3,000 crore with a ₹250 crore upsize option.

GR Infraprojects: Received an LoA from the Jharkhand Highway Authority for a ₹290.23 crore EPC road construction project, the Giridih Bypass.

Garuda Construction & Engineering: Secured ₹143.96 crore worth of civil work orders from Orbit Ventures Developers for the Shikhar-B redevelopment project in Oshiwara, Mumbai.

Escorts Kubota: Plans to invest up to ₹2,000 crore by 2031 to expand its manufacturing and R&D facilities in Haryana for agriculture and construction equipment.

EPL: Appointed Hemant Bakshi as CEO-Designate from October 13; he will assume charge as MD & Global CEO from January 1, 2026, succeeding Anand Kripalu, who retires end-2025 and will remain as Executive Director until March 2026.

Oswal Agro Mills: Narinder Kumar resigned as Whole-time Director and CEO, effective October 8, citing personal commitments.

Q2 Update

Info Edge: Q2 standalone billings rose to ₹729 crore from ₹650.3 crore (YoY). Recruitment solutions business led the growth, contributing ₹524 crore in Q2.

Prestige Estates Projects: Q2 collections rose 54% to ₹4,212.8 crore, while sales jumped 50% to ₹6,017.3 crore. Sales volume increased 47% to 4.42 million sq. ft., with average realisations for apartments and plots up 8% and 43%, respectively.

Senco Gold: H1 revenue grew 17.8% YoY with retail sales up 16% and SSSG at 7.5%, while Q2 revenue rose 6.5%. The company added five new showrooms, taking the total to 184, and plans 7 - 8 more in H2 to meet its FY26 target of 20 new outlets. It remains confident of achieving 18 - 20% topline growth for FY26.

Container Corporation of India: Q2 total throughput increased 10.5% to 14.40 lakh TEUs, driven by an 8.7% rise in EXIM volumes and a 16.7% jump in domestic throughput.

Saatvik Green Energy: Q1 consolidated profit surged 459% to ₹118.8 crore, with revenue soaring 272% to ₹915.7 crore on strong demand momentum.

Q2 Results Today

Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon (India), Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Evoq Remedies, and Triton Corp

Active IPOs

LG Electronics India, Anantam Highways Trust

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <