In an interview with CNBC, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said he wants public hearings to establish what Nvidia and U.S. officials knew about chip shipments to Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

Scott said the Commerce Department was warned in March that Megaspeed should be added to the Entity List, but the department did not act.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also pointed to Commerce’s authority over the decision, saying that “Commerce has the pen.”

Scott stated that the inquiry will also examine whether Chinese companies are gaining improper remote access to advanced chips through data centers in other countries.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said on Wednesday that a public hearing is the way to learn what the government and Nvidia (NVDA) knew about Megaspeed International and chip exports to China.

In an interview with CNBC, Scott said he wants “to have a public hearing to understand what everyone knew and follow the breadcrumbs where they lead.” He said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have both agreed to appear before the committee, adding that he hopes the process will be completed before Christmas.

“We will hopefully have this done before Christmas, and we’ll have more information about what they knew, when they knew it, why they didn’t do something about it.” – Tim Scott, Republican Senator, South Carolina

NVDA stock traded flat in morning trade, but was among the top-trending tickers on Stockwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on the platform around Nvidia trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Nvidia and Megaspeed ​did not immediately respond to Stocktwits’ requests for comment.

Scott Says Megaspeed Should Have Been Added To Entity List

Scott said the Commerce Department had been warned about Megaspeed months before questions emerged over Nvidia’s shipments to the company.

“They were warned as early as March of this year, several months ago, that Megaspeed should be on the entity list. BIS didn’t do it. Howard didn’t do it. We want to know why,” he said, citing information from “the administration and our intelligence community, as well as Treasury.”

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) administers the Entity List, which restricts listed companies’ access to certain U.S. goods and technologies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had also directed attention toward the Commerce Department. In an interview with CNBC last Friday, Bessent said Treasury and other agencies had long supported adding Megaspeed to the list, while “Commerce has the pen,” according to CBS News. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

Nvidia’s ‘Fairly Lax Controls’ Under Scrutiny

Scott also said the hearings should examine what Huang knew about the shipments and Nvidia’s export controls.

“We want to know what he knew when he knew it, because at the same time, Nvidia seemed to have fairly lax controls,” Scott said. There has been no public finding that Huang violated export-control laws.

Scott said the goal of the hearings is to “restore confidence in our government with the American people.” He wants both Lutnick and Huang to answer questions in a public setting.

Huang And Lutnick Hearings Are Set For December

Scott has asked Huang to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 and Lutnick on December 10. Scott’s spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Huang had agreed to appear, while Lutnick’s spokesperson also confirmed his agreement to testify.

Scott said the committee is initially seeking voluntary cooperation but has the authority to compel testimony if necessary.

“We’re asking voluntarily, but we have the power of subpoena if they don’t come voluntarily,” he said. When asked whether witnesses would testify under oath, Scott said, “We haven’t decided that yet.”

Senate Inquiry Also Targets Remote Access To Advanced Chips

Scott also raised concerns about whether Chinese companies could access advanced U.S. chips remotely through data centers located in other countries.

“Stopping China from having access to the most advanced chips is job one,” he said, adding that some Asian countries appear to be providing “remote access in an improper way.”

According to him, the inquiry may go beyond Nvidia’s direct shipments to Megaspeed, raising questions about how U.S. export controls apply when advanced chips are located outside China but may be accessed by Chinese customers.

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stepping in as interim CEO. The company reported its third-quarter (Q3) earnings after market close on Tuesday, beating market estimates, with analysts broadly bullish on the company’s outlook moving forward.

Read also: Nvidia Export Decision Reportedly Draws Democrats’ Question Of Whether Lutnick Decisions ‘May Have Been Improperly Influenced’

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