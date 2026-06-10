White Diamond’s central thesis is that SEGG is not a legitimate operating company but a vehicle for issuing hype-filled press releases to drive short-term stock rallies, allowing insiders to sell shares.

White Diamond listed at least 12 press releases that SEGG issued in 2025 and early 2026, hyping expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, but failed to deliver revenue.

The firm said that the partnership lacks sense, as Sports.com has no infrastructure and a regulated betting product would need millions SEGG lacks.

White Diamond concludes SEGG’s model is announcing schemes to sell stock, not building a company.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (SEGG) tumbled 15% on Wednesday after independent research firm White Diamond Research released a report accusing the small-cap company of having virtually no real business, almost no cash, and a pattern of issuing misleading press releases to inflate its stock price.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The sharp decline reversed much of a rally that began in late April, when SEGG surged more than 200% following its late-April announcement of an “exclusive partnership” with prediction-market platform Polymarket to power a new sports-betting product called Sports.com Predict ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins Thursday.

White Diamond’s Allegations

White Diamond’s central thesis is that SEGG is not a legitimate operating company but a vehicle for issuing hype-filled press releases to drive short-term stock rallies, allowing insiders to sell shares without meaningful business progress. Despite calling itself a sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate with assets like Sports.com and Lottery.com, SEGG has generated essentially zero revenue, the firm alleged. Sports.com, acquired in 2021, is an inactive landing page collecting emails for a promised World Cup launch, lacking any platform, advertising, or users. The company has failed to file its regular and mandated filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, drawing Nasdaq noncompliance notices, with prior filings showing unfulfilled monetization plans, White Diamond added.

The report lists at least 12 press releases in 2025 and early 2026 hyping expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships that failed to deliver revenue. White Diamond says the Polymarket deal follows this pattern. Announced only in SEGG’s release without Polymarket confirmation, the firm got no reply when contacting the platform. The partnership lacks sense, as Sports.com has no infrastructure and a regulated betting product would need millions SEGG lacks. A June 5 claim of a 10,000-person waitlist and beta testing seems suspicious given the site’s inactivity, the firm alleged.

SEGG faces six lawsuits, including a January 2026 SEC fraud case and class-action suit. Executives have sold shares with none buying, as per the boutique firm. Its website is a bare page linking to filings. The February Veloce Media acquisition valued at an inflated $10 share price using mostly intangible goodwill is shady, it added.

White Diamond concludes SEGG’s model is announcing schemes to sell stock, not building a company. It reported SEGG to the SEC for investigation and predicts the rally will reverse at the World Cup start with the product non-operational.

How Did SEGG Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SEGG stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume popped from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels

A Stocktwits user sought proof for terming the company a scam.

Another highlighted that the Sports.com site is not live yet, and there is a lack of promotion heading into the World Cup. “Proof of a live site is what we are all waiting for,” they said.

SEGG stock has more than doubled this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<