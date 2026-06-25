Sealsq and Wisekey’s special-purpose vehicle, Quantisimo, signed an LOI with GigCapital8 to explore the establishment of a Nasdaq-listed quantum technology platform.

The combined company is expected to have a pre-money enterprise value of $575 million, but the companies aim to expand the valuation to $2 billion.

The increase in valuation is set to be driven by the acquisition of five quantum companies.

SealSQ is expected to offer selected assets and investments from its SealQuantum portfolio to Quantisimo.

SealSQ (LAES) generated investor buzz on Thursday after the company, together with parent WiseKey International, unveiled plans to launch a Nasdaq-listed quantum technology platform with ambitions to grow into a $2 billion enterprise.

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LAES shares were up more than 3% in pre-market trading and are on track for their strongest weekly performance in five weeks.

WKEY ADRs traded 5% higher at the time of writing.

Quantisimo, GigCapital8 Transaction To Close By Q1 2027

On Thursday, SealSQ announced that its special-purpose vehicle Quantisimo, jointly created with its parent firm WiseKey, signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with GigCapital8 (GIW) to explore the creation of a Nasdaq-listed quantum technology platform.

The transaction would merge Quantisimo and GigCapital8, valuing the combined company at roughly $575 million. However, the companies plan to pursue acquisitions of up to five additional quantum technology firms, with the goal of expanding the platform’s value to around $2 billion over time. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Quantisimo was established to provide investors with direct exposure to the emerging quantum technology market. SealSQ is expected to contribute selected assets and investments from its SealQuantum portfolio, helping Quantisimo establish a foothold in the expanding quantum technology ecosystem.

Trump Signs Order To Strengthen National Quantum Industry

This development comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to strengthen the country’s position in quantum information science and technology (QIST).

The order calls for a government-wide strategy to accelerate the development, commercialization, and deployment of quantum computing, sensing, and networking technologies.

What Is Retail’s Take On LAES?

Retail sentiment surrounding LAES on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the latest update is expected to accelerate the commercialization of SealSQ’s QS7001 chip.

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Another user said the news could “unlock value that isn’t reflected in LAES today.”

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The stock has shed nearly 24% so far this year.

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