McCormick & Company said that Q2 net sales increased 17% year-over-year, mainly due to a favorable currency effects and McCormick Mexico, which contributed 12% to overall sales growth.

McCormick reported second-quarter net sales of about $1.94 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

McCormick CEO Foley expects to sustain the momentum in Flavor Solutions and increase reinvestment to improve consumer volume trends and organic sales.

Shares of McCormick & Company Inc (MKC) rose over 2% premarket on Thursday after the spice and seasoning maker reported strong second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. This comes even as the CEO flagged inflationary pressures and rising costs related to the Middle East conflict.

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McCormick reported second-quarter (Q2) net sales of about $1.94 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $0.80 per share, more than the consensus of $0.70, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Q2 net sales increased 17% year-over-year, mainly due to a favorable impact from currency and sales from McCormick Mexico that contributed 12% to the overall sales growth.

The company also stated that its organic sales grew by 2%, driven by price.

Flavor Solutions Continues To Drive Growth

“Total organic growth was driven by accelerated momentum in Flavor Solutions, with gains across Flavors and Branded Foodservice customers, highlighting the benefits of our diversified flavor focused portfolio,” said Brendan M. Foley, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at McCormick & Company.

Gross profits during the second quarter increased by $155 million from a year-ago period and gross profit margins also rose by 270 basis points year-over-year.

McCormick said this improvement was mainly driven by its acquisition of McCormick de Mexico, tariff refund, pricing and cost savings measures such as the company’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program.



“We also effectively managed elevated inflation and incremental costs related to the Middle East conflict through productivity initiatives and cost savings programs, resulting in underlying margin improvement for the quarter,” said Foley.

MKC’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance Reaffirmed

The firm noted that its CCI program has continued to support growth investments and aid operating margin expansion.

The company has reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for sales growth, adjusted operating income, and adjusted earnings per share.

McCormick expects 2026 net sales to be in the range of 13% to 17% and adjusted earnings per share within the range of $3.05 to $3.13.



"Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we expect to sustain the momentum in Flavor Solutions and increase reinvestment to improve Consumer volume trends and organic sales,” Foley added.

What Retail Thinks Of MKC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

MKC stock has declined by more than 29% so far this year.

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