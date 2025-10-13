The company said its IneS Public Key Infrastructure solution will now be implemented in Landis+Gyr’s North American manufacturing facilities.

Shares of SEALSQ (LAES) gained as much as 13% in morning trade on Monday after the company announced an expansion of its cybersecurity partnership with Landis+Gyr.

SEALSQ’s stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company continued to trend in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

The company said its IneS Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution will now be implemented in Landis+Gyr’s North American manufacturing facilities, adding digital certificates to electric and gas meters during production.

The deployment builds on prior European and Asian projects, including 30 million TEPCO meters in Japan.

