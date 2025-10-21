SEALSQ unveiled a new chip embedding NIST-standard post-quantum encryption.

The chip, Quantum Shield QS7001, is scheduled to hit the market in mid-November 2025.



SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) on Monday unveiled the Quantum Shield QS7001, positioning it as the first hardware platform to integrate U.S. government–standardized post-quantum cryptography (PQC) directly into the hardware.

Quantum Shield QS7001 Provides 10x Performance Gains

The chip is scheduled to hit the market in mid-November 2025.The Quantum Shield QS7001 integrates NIST-standardized algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) directly into the chip.

According to SEALSQ, this architecture delivers up to tenfold performance gains, greater resistance against side-channel attacks, and sophisticated tamper protection. It also supports hybrid cryptography migration and allows customization through open firmware.

After the announcement, SEALSQ stock traded over 13% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock stayed in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

QVault TPM variants are projected to roll out in the first half of 2026.

The urgency behind quantum-proof systems stems from growing concerns that quantum computing will soon render traditional encryption methods such as RSA and ECC vulnerable.

