The company recently announced signing a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government in India to establish a semiconductor center in the country focused on post-quantum cryptography.

SEALSQ will form a joint venture with private company Kaynes SemiCon in India to build an Outsourced Semiconductor Test and Personalization (OSTP) facility in Gujarat.

The proposed OSTP center is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of up to 300 million post-quantum secure semiconductors.

The facility will support secure chip design, testing, personalization, cryptographic key injection, PKI provisioning, and quantum-resistant technologies.

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) surged over 12% on Thursday to trade above $5-levels amid rising optimism over the company’s recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian state government.

Retail interest in the stock also piqued after chairman and CEO Carlos Moreira engaged with global leaders at Davos, Switzerland, on artificial intelligence (AI), quantum, space, biotech and cybersecurity.

Deal Contours

SEALSQ, a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), said on Jan. 21 that it had signed a non-binding MoU with the Government of Gujarat and Kaynes SemiCon to establish a semiconductor center in India focused on post-quantum cryptography.

The companies plan to form a joint venture in the country and build an Outsourced Semiconductor Test and Personalization (OSTP) facility at Kaynes SemiCon’s campus in Sanand, Gujarat. The facility will support secure chip design, testing, personalization, cryptographic key injection, PKI provisioning, and quantum-resistant technologies.

The proposed OSTP center is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of up to 300 million post-quantum secure semiconductors and aims to support India’s demand for quantum-resistant technologies across government, defense, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, automotive, IoT, and digital identity sectors.

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LAES shares remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ message volumes that jumped over 58% in 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data from Thursday morning.

One bullish user compared the stock to IonQ Inc. (IONQ), another quantum computing company, that went from $3 to $60 in one year.

Another bullish user said the stock has been ‘suppressed’ and it deserved a run up to $20.

Another user noted the India deal, saying public-private partnership in the country was a “big deal.”

Shares of LAES have gained over 15% in the past year.

