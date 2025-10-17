According to CNBC, the timing of the call and specific agenda items were not disclosed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly set to speak by phone with the Chinese Vice Premier on Thursday to discuss ongoing trade negotiations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to CNBC, the timing of the call and specific agenda items were not disclosed. The report of the meeting follows comments by President Donald Trump, who, in an interview with Fox Business News, emphasized the importance of securing a “fair deal” with China. “I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be hair,” Trump said.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Falls Below $105,000, Pulling MSTR Lower – XRP And Solana Drop Amid Banking Jitters

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<