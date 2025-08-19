In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said he will work on trimming down the list from 11 candidates currently to a smaller one before presenting it to President Donald Trump for further consideration.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday announced that he will likely begin interviews of potential candidates for Federal Reserve Chair after Labor Day.

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said he will work on trimming down the list from 11 candidates currently to a smaller one before presenting it to President Donald Trump for further consideration.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<