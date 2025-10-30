Bessent also noted that China has committed to buy at least 25 million tons of soybeans from U.S. farmers in each of the next three years.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday reportedly stated that China has agreed to purchase 12 million tons of soybeans from the U.S. in the current harvest season.

During an interview with Fox Business, Bessent also noted that China has committed to buy at least 25 million tons of soybeans from U.S. farmers in each of the next three years.

Bessent clarified that China’s purchase commitments for 12 million tons of soybeans are for a period from now to January next year.

The Treasury Secretary’s comments come after President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products. Our Farmers will be very happy!” said President Trump in a post on Truth Social.

