U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said that the government shutdown could hit the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States.

“This isn’t the way to have a discussion, shutting down the government and lowering the GDP. We could see a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth, and a hit to working America,” Bessent said during an interview on CNBC on the second day of the shutdown.

He also criticized Democratic leaders for forcing the government shutdown, calling Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries “weak” and “discombobulated.” “They don’t represent the American people, and you know they’re making up excuses,” Bessent said in the interview.

