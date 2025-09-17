According to a Bloomberg report citing Bessent’s mortgage applications with Bank of America, the Treasury Secretary agreed to occupy two different homes as his “primary residence” simultaneously, a pledge similar to one made by Cook.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly made a similar mortgage pledge as Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who was fired by President Donald Trump over what he termed as “potentially criminal conduct.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report citing Bessent’s mortgage applications with Bank of America Corp. (BAC), the Treasury Secretary agreed to occupy two different homes as his “primary residence” simultaneously, a pledge similar to the one made by Cook.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<