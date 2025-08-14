SGR-2921 was being evaluated in an early-stage study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) announced on Thursday that it is discontinuing the clinical development program for SGR-2921, which was being evaluated in an early-stage study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The decision was made in light of two treatment-related deaths in the early-stage study, the company said. Schrödinger opined that developing the drug as a combination therapy would be difficult to pursue despite evidence of activity as a singular drug.

Margaret Dugan, chief medical officer at Schrödinger, said, “Patient safety is our first priority, and in light of two treatment-related deaths in the Phase 1 dose-escalation study, we have made the decision to discontinue further development of SGR-2921. While disappointing given the early clinical activity observed, we believe this is the right decision for patients.”

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<