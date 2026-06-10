Satellogic divulged the CFO’s planned exit on Monday.

Satellogic and Dunn mutually agreed that he will leave the CFO post after helping with an orderly handover.

The company has already started searching for his replacement.

Roth Capital Partners called the retirement “an orderly management transition,” which does not impact the company’s fundamental growth story.

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (SATL) closed down 8% on Tuesday after the Earth-observation satellite company said its longtime Chief Financial Officer, Rick Dunn, will step down once a transition period ends.

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The move was disclosed in an SEC filing on Monday. Satellogic and Dunn mutually agreed that he will leave the CFO post after helping with an orderly handover. The company has already started searching for his replacement, and Dunn will remain in his role during the transition to ensure a smooth handoff of duties, the filing said.

Dunn will receive standard severance: six months of base salary continuation, six months of COBRA health coverage, and full acceleration of all his outstanding restricted stock units, the filing added.

“His contributions have been instrumental to our growth and progress… Rick was instrumental navigating Satellogic from a private company to its now Nasdaq-listed public company status and leaves Satellogic in its strongest financial position in corporate history.” Satellogic CEO and co-founder Emiliano Kargieman said.

Dunn had been with the company since before its public listing and was a visible participant on recent earnings calls. He even purchased 35,745 Class A common shares of the company in March, increasing his direct holdings to 228,028 shares.

Wall Street Weighs In

Roth Capital Partners called the retirement “an orderly management transition” in a research note on Tuesday. The firm said Satellogic’s fundamental growth story remains intact, with continued momentum expected in the coming quarters. Roth still anticipates more international government business ahead and believes the company’s Merlin satellite constellation remains on track for initial deployment in the first half of 2027. The analyst kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares with a $15 price target.

According to data from Koyfin, four of the five analysts covering SATL rate it Buy while one rates it Hold. The 12-month average price target on the stock is $10.98, representing a potential upside of about 71%.

How Did SATL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SATL stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that they sold SATL stock and instead purchased shares of semiconductor developer Wolfspeed.

Another user, however, voiced optimism for the stock, saying that they know what they are “capable of.”

SATL stock has more than tripled year-to-date.

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