The analyst said Sandur is poised for significant growth following its ₹3,000 crore acquisition of an 80% stake in Arjas Steel.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. entered a major growth stage after buying an 80% ownership stake in Arjas Steel. As margins expand, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT will more than double by FY26, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.

At the time of writing, Sandur shares were trading at ₹499.15, down ₹52.45 or 9.51% on the day.

The deal is valued at approximately ₹3,000 crores.

Meanwhile, BAG Holdings Private Limited secured around 19.12% of the shares as part of the transaction.

Arjas Steel generated $360 million in revenue for FY23 and expects to record revenue between $420 million and $430 million by FY25.

Sandur's fourth-quarter (Q4) performance in FY 25 will more than double compared to Q4 FY24, when it generated ₹552 crores in revenue and ₹208 crores in EBITDA.

Sandur’s acquisition intends to boost its position in the steel industry and establish itself as a front-runner in the metals and mining sector.

The stock has risen 18.8% so far in 2025.

