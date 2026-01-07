Deeper Samsung integration is extending Google Gemini 3’s momentum into the new year, although retail traders remain cautious.

Samsung plans to double the number of its phones with Gemini-powered AI features to 800 million.

Co-CEO T.M. Roh discussed the company’s efforts to expand AI functionality across its consumer electronics portfolio, Reuters reported.

Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 3, launched in November and has been widely praised, driving strong momentum for the company.

Alphabet, Inc.’s strong run, powered by Google Gemini 3 and new AI functionality, is continuing into the new year, with Samsung announcing deeper integration of Google’s AI into its phones.

Samsung’s AI Play

The South Korean consumer electronics giant will double the number of Samsung phones with Gemini-powered AI features to 800 million, as part of an effort to add more AI functionality across its consumer devices, according to a Reuters report.

"We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible," Samsung Co-CEO T.M. Roh told the news agency in an interview. He took over the role in November.

Samsung has continued to launch new smartphones at a brisk pace, with the most notable launch last year being the Galaxy Z TriFold. The model is only the second tri-fold phone on the market, alongside Huawei’s Mate XT – both have garnered significant consumer interest.

Smartphone Market Trends

Global smartphone shipments grew 1.5% last year, with 2026 estimates ranging from 1.2% growth to 0.9% decline, due to a combination of component shortages and product cycle adjustments, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

Since the majority of the world’s smartphones run on Google’s Android operating system, the company’s powerful Gemini 3 could serve as a significant lever to attract customers from Apple. The iPhone-maker has a partnership with OpenAI, whose ChatGPT powers AI features on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, although those features are way behind those on competing devices.

Google’s Gemini 3 Boost

The AI model has drawn wide praise from users and tech executives since its launch in November and has boosted Alphabet’s stock to a 65% annual gain last year, the best among the magnificent stocks. Shares are up about 0.7% so far in the new year.

Alphabet’s latest AI models — including Nano Banana Pro, an image-generation and editing model built on Gemini 3 Pro — are being seen as setting new benchmarks in AI, putting market leader OpenAI on notice.

The momentum for Alphabet is massive: 58 of the 67 analysts covering GOOGL recommend ‘Buy’ or higher, while the remaining nine recommend ‘Hold,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $330.20 implies a 5% upside from the stock’s last close.

Retail investors, however, are slightly skeptical. On Stocktwits, the sentiment reading was ‘bearish,’ unchanged from the last week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.