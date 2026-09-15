Salesforce’s first CRM reasoning model for Agentforce is designed to handle complex, multi-step enterprise workflows and take actions across CRM applications.

Salesforce introduced Koa, built by post-training NVIDIA’s Nemotron 3 Super on synthetic scenarios modeled on nearly three decades of Salesforce CRM knowledge.

Salesforce said Koa matches or exceeds leading models in CRM actions while delivering 3x fewer errors on its CRM Benchmark, which tests tasks such as updating opportunities, routing cases, and scheduling follow-ups.

Salesforce and NVIDIA are also bringing Nemotron models and accelerated computing to Missionforce, targeting government and regulated organizations that need AI deployed in private clouds.

Salesforce (CRM) and NVIDIA (NVDA) announced Koa on Tuesday as Salesforce’s first CRM reasoning model built specifically for Agentforce.

The model is based on NVIDIA’s Nemotron 3 Super and was post-trained by Salesforce using a proprietary synthetic dataset designed around enterprise CRM workflows. Salesforce said the training scenarios represent nearly three decades of CRM knowledge and cover processes, workflows and operational policies across more than 14 industries.

Salesforce shares were down 0.17%, while NVIDIA shares were up over 1% at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Koa Brings Specialized Reasoning To Agentforce

Koa is designed to help Agentforce agents handle complex, multi-step workflows and determine which tools to use to complete tasks. Salesforce said the model is focused on CRM actions such as updating opportunities, routing cases, and scheduling follow-ups.

Salesforce said Koa matches or exceeds leading model performance on its CRM Benchmark while producing three times fewer errors. The benchmark evaluates CRM-related actions rather than general-purpose AI capabilities.

The model is also designed with enterprise data controls in mind. Salesforce said no customer data was used to train Koa. Instead, the company and NVIDIA created synthetic scenarios that represent enterprise workflows, including situations across sales, customer service, and other business functions.

Koa is already being used internally at Salesforce, including in an agent within Slack that helps employees find information and complete everyday tasks. The model is now moving into customer pilots with companies including 1-800Accountant, Baxter Credit Union, Engine, Formula 1, UChicago Medicine and Xero. General availability is expected in Winter 2026 in U.S. regions.

NVDA Partnership Adds A New Model Option

Koa was built by post-training NVIDIA’s Nemotron 3 Super, giving Salesforce a specialized reasoning model without having to develop the underlying base model from scratch.

Salesforce AI executive Jayesh Govindarajan told TechCrunch that the company had previously relied on frontier model providers for reasoning tasks. “Reasoning has always been something that we’ve relied on the frontier model providers for. Until now,” he said, according to the report.

NVIDIA’s Kari Ann Briski also told TechCrunch that Nemotron has an architecture designed for token-efficient inference. That is relevant to AI agents, which can require multiple model calls to complete a workflow.

Salesforce is not, however, replacing third-party models. The company continues to work with providers including Anthropic and recently announced Claudeforce, which brings Claude into Salesforce workflows while keeping enterprise data within Salesforce’s infrastructure.

Siemens Expands The Agentforce Story

Salesforce also announced a deeper partnership with Siemens at Dreamforce, showing how Agentforce is being deployed across complex enterprise workflows.

Siemens is combining Agentforce with its Teamcenter Service Lifecycle Management platform to bring engineering information into sales and service workflows. Salesforce said the system can help sales teams identify technically valid upgrades and service technicians find the right spare parts for specific equipment.

Siemens is also using Agentforce to engage and qualify inbound leads for its 18,000 sellers. The company receives more than 2,500 unqualified leads per month, and Salesforce said Siemens now engages 100% of these inbound leads across 132 countries.

Agentforce Business Continues To Grow

Koa comes as Salesforce expands Agentforce beyond traditional customer-service use cases. Salesforce reported that Agentforce ARR exceeded $1.5 billion in its second quarter of fiscal 2027, up more than 240% year over year. Combined ARR for Agentforce and Data 360 reached nearly $3.9 billion, up more than 210%.

The Koa launch adds a specialized reasoning model to that growing Agentforce platform, while the Siemens deployment provides a real-world example of the broader enterprise workflows Salesforce is targeting.

Retail Take on CRM and NVDA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRM and NVDA stayed ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

NVDA shares have gained around 13% year-to-date, while CRM shares have declined around 2% over the same period.

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