Salesforce Inc.(CRM) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google announced on Thursday an expanded strategic partnership that integrates Google’s Gemini models with Salesforce’s new Agentforce 360 Platform.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate AI adoption in the enterprise sector. It will bring advanced AI capabilities into Google Workspace and Salesforce systems, aiming to boost employee productivity and improve customer interactions across multiple business functions.

The enhanced partnership introduces Google’s Gemini models directly into Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 and Atlas Reasoning Engine, allowing companies to deploy hybrid reasoning models that can handle complex, multistep workflows more accurately.

The integration extends beyond Gmail into tools like Google Sheets, Docs, Drive, Slides, and Meet, bringing AI support into daily productivity workflows.

Salesforce stock traded over 6% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

