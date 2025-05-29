The company said its quarterly performance reflected solid execution, driven by its continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and maximizing value for its customers and shareholders.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) stock trended on Stocktwits following the customer relationship management software vendor’s quarterly results, which squeaked past estimates. The company is riding on the agentic artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, ahead of the year-ago’s $2.44 and exceeding the $2.55 consensus EPS estimate.

Revenue climbed 8% year over year (YoY) to $9.8 billion, slightly ahead of the $9.75-billion consensus estimate.

The results were also ahead of the guidance issued by the company in late February.

Among key operating metrics, current remaining performance obligations (RPO) climbed 12% to $29.6 billion, with the growth faster than 9% pace in the fourth quarter.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “We’ve built a deeply unified enterprise AI platform — with agents, data, apps, and a metadata platform — that is unmatched in the industry.”

Robin Washington, chief operating and financial officer, said, “Our Q1 performance reflects solid execution, driven by our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and maximizing value for our customers and shareholders."

Commenting on the results, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Data Cloud drove the top-line outperformance, with Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) now at a $1 billion run rate. “Agentforce strategy [is] playing out,” he added.

Looking ahead, Salesforce said its Informatica acquisition announced on Wednesday will have no anticipated impact on its fiscal year 2026 guidance due to the deal's closing timeline of early 2027.

The company expects the weaker dollar to be a tailwind to its near-term performance.

Salesforce expects second-quarter revenue of $10.11 billion to $10.16 billion versus the $10.05-billion consensus estimate.

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $41 billion to $41.3 billion from the $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion estimated earlier.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Salesforce stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) by late Wednesday, with the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

CRM sentiment and message volume as of 3:54 a.m. ET, May 29 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher saw the stock climbing past $300, thanks to the earnings report and a U.S. trade court striking down Trump tariffs.

Another user braced for upgrades from analysts following a “stellar quarter and guidance.”

Salesforce stock climbed 1.08% to $279 in Wednesday’s after-hours session, while it is down over 17% year-to-date.

Ives expects AI-driven revenue to add at least $80 per share to the Salesforce story. The analyst maintained his Outperform rating for the Salesforce stock and $425 price target.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<