S&P Global Stock Hits All-Time High After Q4 Profit Tops Estimates: Retail’s Elated

The company expects adjusted earnings per share at $17 to $17.25. Analysts, on average, expect the company to earn $16.92 per share.

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday, hitting a record high after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the ratings agency reported earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $3.47 per share, according to FinChat data.

Its fourth-quarter revenue rose 14% to $3.59 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, topping a Street estimate of $3.50 billion.

S&P said it is maintaining its target of returning 85% or more of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company would launch an initial $650 million accelerated share repurchase program in the coming weeks.

Revenue from its ratings unit jumped 27% to $1.06 billion, while market intelligence revenue rose 5% to $1.19 billion.

S&P’s commodity insights unit’s revenue rose 10% to $545 million, while indices revenue jumped 21% to $436 million.

The company makes money by licensing its indexes to other firms that create funds that track the indexes, such as the S&P 500. It also provides analytical data on various subjects and charges fees to companies requesting credit ratings for their bonds and other debt securities.

S&P also expects 2025 revenue to grow between 5% and 7%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) territory from ‘bullish’(55/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

Users praised the company and wondered why the stock is talked about much less than others.

Over the past year, S&P stock has gained 20.8%.

