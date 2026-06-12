Stocktwits data showed retail sentiment has softened, leaning 'bearish' on SPY and 'neutral' on QQQ.

President Trump backed away from planned military action against Iran, signaling a finalized peace deal framework is likely soon.

SpaceX officially priced its IPO at $135 per share, raising $75 billion ahead of its highly anticipated Nasdaq debut on Friday under the ticker SPCX.

Nasdaq announced its June 2026 quarterly rebalancing, effective June 22, adding AI infrastructure and space-tech plays, including Rocket Lab and CoreWeave.

U.S. stock futures climbed early Friday, building on a broad-based rally in the previous session, as optimism grew around a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement and SpaceX's record $75 billion raise ahead of its market debut later in the day.

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The geopolitical thaw accelerated after President Trump announced the cancellation of scheduled military strikes against Iran and suggested a framework agreement could be finalized soon — news that pulled WTI crude down toward $85 a barrel and lowered Treasury yields, soothing inflation fears. On Friday, Iranian state media reported that a proposed peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the 14-point document stipulates that final negotiations will not begin until half of Iran's frozen funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade on the waterway is lifted.

Investor attention now turns to the day's biggest event: SpaceX's Nasdaq debut under the ticker SPCX, following the largest IPO in market history.

As of 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 0.5%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures edged 0.06% higher.

Retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has dipped to 'bearish from 'bullish' territory earlier in the week, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to 'neutral' from 'bullish'.

Trending Stocks To Watch

SpaceX: The Elon Musk-led aerospace giant will debut on Nasdaq Friday morning at $135/share following its record $75B capital raise. Jim Cramer has warned that intense retail demand could trigger unsustainable first-day volatility.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) & Redwire Corp. (RDW), Intuitive Machines (LUNR), and other satellite and space proxies (NASA, SATS, SPCE, IRDM, PL) clocked gains in early premarket trading.

Adobe (ADBE) stock fell 4% in early premarket trade despite beating Q2 consensus estimates and raising full-year guidance, as investors appeared to focus on management's decision to prioritize user growth through "freemium" offerings for its AI tools.

Nvidia (NVDA): Reports suggest that it has begun pitching its new "Vera" AI chips to Chinese clients for August delivery to revive lagging regional revenues. It will also be holding a shareholder meeting on June 24.

Coreweave Inc (CRWV): The AI cloud provider saw its shares rise 4% in early premarket trade after booking a coveted spot as a new addition to the Nasdaq-100 index during the quarterly rebalance.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB): Surged over 7% in early premarket trade on the back of a dual catalyst: SpaceX space-proxy play and its upcoming addition to the Nasdaq-100 index on June 22.

Nasdaq-100 Rebalance

Stocks Being Added Stocks Being Removed Astera Labs (ALAB) Charter Communications (CHTR) CoreWeave (CRWV) Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Nebius Group (NBIS) Insmed (INSM) Rocket Lab (RKLB) Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Teradyne (TER) Zscaler (ZS)



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Velo3D Inc (VELO) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors are tracking the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary) at 10:00 am ET

On earnings radar, watch out for quarterly reports from Globus Maritime (GLBS) today.

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