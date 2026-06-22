NBIS and CRWV have rallied 34% and 24%, respectively, since the inclusion was announced earlier this month.

NBIS stock has gained 240% in 2026 and currently trades at a record high.

CRWV stock is 14% below its all-time high, and analysts expect upside.

Stocktwits sentiment for NBIS and CRWV was ‘bullish.’

Investors are expected to closely track Nebius Group and CoreWeave, with the neocloud duo’s stocks set to begin trading on the Nasdaq-100 later on Monday.

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The Nasdaq-100 is a benchmark index comprising the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange and is best known for its heavy weighting toward technology and growth stocks.

Nasdaq announced the inclusion on June 11, and NBIS and CRWV have rallied 34% and 24%, respectively. NBIS was up 0.3% while CRWV was down 0.1% in overnight trading ahead of Monday.

Stocks typically rise when an index inclusion is announced, as index-tracking funds and ETFs are required to buy the shares.

AI chip firm Astera Labs, satellite company Rocket Lab Corporation, and chip-testing solutions firm Teradyne will also join the Nasdaq-100 on Monday. Charter Communications, Cognizant, Insmed Incorporated, Verisk Analytics, and Zscaler were dropped.

NBIS Is In High Demand

Nvidia-backed Nebius has been high on investors’ radars amid a series of expansion news, contract wins and a surging stock price.

Last week, the company announced plans to set up three data centers in the UK, with a total outlay of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). Before that, it announced plans for a 310-megawatt data center in Finland, which would be one of the continent's largest with ​an estimated value of more than $10 billion, and a 240-megawatt data center in France.

After securing a major contract from Microsoft last year, Nebius announced in March 2026 a $24 billion deal with Meta Platforms. Last month, Situational Awareness, an AI hedge fund led by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, disclosed a 5.6% stake in the neocloud company.

Retail, Analyst View On NBIS, CRWV Stocks

The developments have sent NBIS rocketing 240% in 2026, compared to just over 60% gains in CRWV. With CRWV still about 14% below its all-time high from May 6, analysts expect the stock to have room to run higher.

Currently, 23 of 36 analysts rate CRWV ‘Buy’ or higher, 11 rate it ‘Hold,’ and two rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, per Koyfin. Their average price target of $140.18 implies a nearly 20% upside to the stock’s close on Thursday.

In comparison, nine out of 16 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on NBIS, six rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates it ‘Sell.’ Their average price target of $244.07 is 15% lower than the stock’s last close.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for NBIS and CRWV. Message volume for the two increased 22% and decreased 9%, respectively.

“$CRWV this is my buy-and-never-sell position,” a trader said. For Nebuis, a trader wrote, “$NBIS market doesn’t even care about the Iran war at this point,” with several others eyeing the stock as it nears the notionally important $300 mark.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<