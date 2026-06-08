Iran has reportedly launched its first missile attack on Israel since April's ceasefire, raising concerns over the fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate to Iran's attacks.

Oil futures traded higher in the overnight session headed into Monday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost more than 1,000 points to close 4.18% lower, clocking its sharpest decline in 14 months.

U.S. stock futures were mixed in the overnight session headed into Monday amid reports of an Iranian attack on Israel, the first since April, raising concerns about a ceasefire and stoking uncertainty after last week's sharp tech selloff.

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The Dow futures declined by 0.33% and the S&P 500 futures fell 0.02%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.29% higher as of 9.33 p.m ET.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged higher at the time of writing amid ‘bullish’ sentiment, even as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) traded lower.

Meanwhile, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.17% amid ‘neutral’ sentiment at the time of writing.

How Did US Markets Fare Last Week?

On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost more than 1,000 points to close 4.18% lower, clocking its sharpest decline in 14 months. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% at close, while the Dow ended the session 1.35% lower. For the week, all three benchmark indexes were in the red.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.35% 50,866.78 S&P 500 -2.64% 7,383.74 Nasdaq Composite -4.18% 25,709.43

US Market Drivers

U.S. and international stock markets are faced with another dose of geopolitical uncertainty as Iran reportedly launched its first missile attack on Israel since April's ceasefire, raising concerns that a fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington could come undone.

Iranian officials have reportedly said that the missile launch was a warning, aimed at deterring further Israeli military actions in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its air force was actively working to intercept incoming threats and conduct strikes where necessary, even as no casualties were reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump moved quickly to contain the situation, saying he will urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate to Iran's attacks, according to a report from Axios.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly told Axios. "We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now.”

The geopolitical uncertainty adds another layer of pressure to a market that is already grappling with a sharp selloff in technology stocks, with AI and chip companies at the forefront. On Friday, all ‘Magnificent Seven’ shares declined as a stronger-than-expected May jobs report fueled rate hike concerns that would increase borrowing costs for companies that are eyeing higher investment in AI infrastructure and data center expansion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is also preparing for Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO on Friday, which is expected to be one of the largest public offerings in history.

Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, believes that the SpaceX listing could create unusually large market swings as investors sell other stocks to raise cash for what could become one of the most crowded trades in recent history.

“This type of herd behavior tends to amplify moves and create fatter tails,” Boutle said, as per a report from Fortune. “This would then be amplified by passive investment demand.”

On the economic front, investors will be tuned into the May Consumer Price Index expected on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index on Thursday to gain insights on the inflation outlook and the Federal Reserve's policy path going forward.

Trending Stocks To Watch

The Metals Company Inc. (TMC): The deep-sea minerals exploration company jumped onto retail traders’ radar, gaining more than 1.3% in extended trading hours amid a key certification and regulatory milestone for the company’s exploration license application process.

Planet Labs PBC (PL): The American Earth imaging company’s shares edged about 2% higher in the overnight session after a steep drop on Friday following a new at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program that would allow the company to raise up to $1.5 billion.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Oracle is grabbing attention ahead of its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 results due on Wednesday. The technology company has also attracted a series of price target hikes ahead of its quarterly print.

Solidion Technology Inc. (STI): Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based battery technology and materials company continued to gain in the overnight session after closing up more than 57% on Friday following the announcement of a patented breakthrough in lithium metal battery technology.

Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL): The digital and energy infrastructure company was in the spotlight after it priced a $400 million upsized offering of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 on Friday.

Global Market Trends

Oil futures traded higher in the overnight session headed into Monday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures expiring in August were up by 3.6%, trading at around $96.47 a barrel at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures expiring in July climbed more than 4% higher, trading around $94.20 a barrel.

Meanwhile, yields on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.568%, while gold prices fell to around $4,314.99 per ounce.

Asian markets tumbled in the opening on Monday, with South Korea's KOSPI down more than 7% at the time of writing, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining more than 4%. The SSE Composite index and Australian stocks were also trading lower at the open.

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