UBS downgraded global equities to ‘Neutral’, citing AI investment risks and market concentration, while maintaining a constructive outlook for corporate earnings.

UBS Global Wealth Management expects global AI investment to reach $1.5 trillion in 2028.

The firm upgraded gold to ‘Attractive’, targeting $5,000 per ounce by December 2027.

Bonds and commodities offer the best risk-reward, UBS said, with the Eurozone its preferred equity market.

UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts the S&P 500 will reach 8,200 by December 2027 in its base case, but outlined a downside scenario of 5,500 in an artificial intelligence (AI) bust scenario.

In its ‘Year Ahead 2027’ outlook published Wednesday, UBS sees the S&P 500 reaching 9,500 in its “Goldilocks” upside scenario, where AI productivity gains spread across industries and lower inflation expectations allow the Fed to ease.

What UBS Expects For The S&P 500

UBS outlined four potential outcomes depending on whether AI delivers stronger productivity and returns, inflation allows interest rates to fall, government debt remains manageable, and geopolitical tensions stay contained.

Scenario Outlook S&P 500 Target Base: Resilience Sustained Growth stays around trend, earnings remain robust, and AI investment keeps rising; inflation moderates and bond yields decline modestly 8,200 Upside: Goldilocks AI productivity gains spread across industries and AI investment exceeds expectations; lower inflation expectations allow the Fed to ease 9,500 Downside: Yield Reset Persistent inflation pushes central banks to raise rates further, slowing growth; bond yields rise while AI investment stays strong 7,000 Downside: AI Bust AI capacity growth outstrips demand, weakening pricing and returns; lower capex turns a market correction into a broader slowdown 5,500

The firm expects “modest equity upside” in its base case and sees a more balanced risk-reward for global equities after a multi-year bull run.

Why UBS Is Cautious On AI Concentration

UBS downgraded global equities from ‘Attractive’ to ‘Neutral’, citing elevated expectations, index concentration and uncertainty around the AI investment cycle. It noted that the S&P 500's top 10 companies, most of which are exposed to AI, represent 39% of the index.

“AI investment is accelerating, but so are the risks,” UBS said. It forecasts global AI investment rising from $1 trillion in 2026 to $1.4 trillion in 2027 and $1.5 trillion in 2028. However, cumulative U.S. technology investment could approach $5 trillion by 2028.

The wealth management company said revenues “will probably have to reach at least” $1.5 trillion by 2030 “for the industry to earn an adequate return,” adding that “while this is possible, not every company may reap the rewards.”

“Competition, price cuts, costly monetization, and open-weight models may threaten returns,” it said, adding that external financing is becoming harder to secure.

Beyond AI, UBS flagged risks from stickier inflation, higher Fed policy rates and higher bond yields, saying “the market may start to apply a lower multiple to future earnings to account for rising risks.”

Where UBS Sees Opportunities In 2027

Despite the concerns, UBS said that within tech, “financially strong hyperscalers with visible monetization and internally funded investment are favored, alongside select leaders in compute, foundry, and semiconductor equipment.”

Regionally, UBS prefers Eurozone equities, forecasting 15% earnings growth in 2027, comparable to the S&P 500 but from lower starting valuations. It also favors industrials and health care, while identifying bonds and commodities as offering the most favorable risk-reward across asset classes.

UBS upgraded gold to ‘Attractive’, saying “structural demand and an eventual easing in real yields should support a recovery toward” $5,000 an ounce by December 2027.

“The priority for 2027 is to stay invested, diversify sources of return, and build resilience for a wider range of outcomes,” said UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele.

See Also: Fed's Waller Stresses On The Need For Half-Point Rate Hike In December — Says ‘I am Very Concerned About Inflation’

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