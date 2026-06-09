Iran and Israel to pause strikes but warn of retaliation if ceasefire breached.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.6% and the Dow slipped 0.2%.

Apple introduced Siri AI at WWDC 2026 but didn't provide a launch timeline.

Alphabet to rely on Intel for more than 3 million specialized AI chips.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained on Monday as chipmaker stocks shrugged off last week's weakness, while a ceasefire between Israel and Iran further bolstered risk sentiment.

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The S&P 500 ended 0.3% higher, the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.6% and the Dow Jones fell 0.2% on Monday, as per data from Koyfin. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalization, inched 0.8% higher.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Monday around 0.1% lower and 1.2% higher, respectively. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) dropped 0.4%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was among the worst-performing ETFs, jumped 4.6%, tracking the wider recovery in tech and chipmaking stocks. However, retail sentiment on the semiconductor ETF remained in the bearish territory.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY remained ‘bullish,’ while sentiment for DIA was ‘bearish’ and ‘neutral’ for the QQQ.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.2% 50,786.01 S&P 500 0.3% 7,405.73 Nasdaq 100 1.6% 29,414.26

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will hold off on attacking Iran "for now" but warned they will respond "forcefully" if strikes resume.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later told CNBC Monday that the country’s military has ended military operations against Israel. However, Iran also warned it would restart hostilities if Israel continues attacking Lebanon.

Chipmaker and broader tech stocks supported broader markets on Monday after witnessing one of their worst trading days last Friday, as investors assessed and rebalanced portfolios following Broadcom’s guidance, which failed to impress, while a strong jobs report jolted rate-hike fears and pushed yields higher.

“This continues to be a market that is evaluating the catalysts and the potential risks and placing them on a scale,” said William Northey, investment director at U.S. Bank Asset Management in an interview to CNBC. “The solid fundamentals that exist here in the U.S. – based on consumer strength, capital expenditures, the corporate earnings cycle – have been outweighing in large part the risks associated with the Middle East conflict.”

Investors this week will be awaiting SpaceX’s highly anticipated IPO, which is scheduled to officially start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, 2026. The SpaceX IPO is expected to be the largest ever in U.S. history.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Apple (AAPL): Stock eased nearly 2% on Monday, its worst single-day drop in nearly three weeks, after the iPhone maker’s AI announcements at its flagship developer conference (WWDC) failed to spark investor interest over the lack of a definitive launch date.

Intel (INTC): Shares soared in Monday’s opening trade after a report stated that it secured an order for three million chips from Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google.

Airline stocks (AAL, UAL, DAL): Surging jet fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed U.S. passenger airlines’ fuel expenses up 78% in April from a year earlier, to nearly $6.5 billion, a report from the Department of Transportation showed.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY): Paramount Skydance has privately communicated with the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, indicating it is willing to address state concerns and has put forward a list of concessions as part of ongoing discussions, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cerebras (CBRS): Shares, which slumped around 35% since its market debut last month, are drawing growing support from Wall Street, with analysts seeing more than 70% potential upside from current levels as the company looks to capitalize on the expanding AI infrastructure market.

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